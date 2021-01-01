Ben-Amun Jewelry Eclipse Shooting Star Swarovski Crystal Charm Bracelet

Part of the Ben-Amun Eclipse Collection, the star cluster nebula inspired bracelet feature baguette and round-cut Swarovski Crystals and glass stones with silver-tone setting. Ben-Amun jewelry is assembled by highly skilled jewelers with quality material and immense attention to detail. A well crafted luxury jewelry that truly makes a woman feel feminine and elegant. The perfect gift for yourself or your cherish loved one. Material: Swarovski Crystals, Glass Stones, Antique Silver Plating Size: 6.5" L, 0.9" W Features: Box and Tongue Closure Intended use: Wedding, Valentines Day, Anniversary, Mothers Day, Birthday, Evening Parties, Special Occasions, Holidays, Casual Wear, and Photography Made in New York