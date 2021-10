Gold-tone watch featuring light-powered Eco-Drive and textured dial with world time and subdials 44 mm stainless steel case with mineral dial window Japanese quartz movement with analog display Leather calfskin band with deployant-clasp and push-button closure Water resistant to 100 m (330 ft). Do not charge the watch at a high temperature (about 60°C/140°F or higher) as doing so may cause the movement to malfunction Anti-Reflective Mineral Crystal