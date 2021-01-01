Grey titanium case with a grey titanium bracelet. Fixed grey titanium bezel. Black dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 24 hour. Citizen caliber Eco-Drive B612 eco-drive movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 43 mm. Case thickness: 10 mm. Band width: 26 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Sport watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph Black Dial Mens Watch CA0700-86E.