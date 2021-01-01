Yellow gold-tone stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed yellow gold-tone stainless steel bezel. Gold-tone dial with luminous yellow gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Citizen Caliber Eco-Drive E111 eco-drive movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 40 mm, case thickness: 10 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, solar-powered. Eco-drive Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Citizen Eco-Drive Gold Dial Mens Watch BM7332-61P.