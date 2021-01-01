Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. White dial with silver-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Calibre E011 eco-drive movement with a 180-day power reserve. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 28 mm. Case thickness: 7 mm. Band width: 14 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Eco-drive Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Citizen Eco-Drive White Dial Stainless Steel Ladies Watch EW2480-83A.