Add to your basic warm weather attire with the Alternative Eco V-Neck Shirttail Tee. This lightweight stretch cotton-blend T-shirt is constructed with a V-neck, short sleeves and a shirttail hem with an embroidered logo at the left for a trendy finish. Classic fit, pull-over construction. 50% polyester, 38% cotton, 12% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 29 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.