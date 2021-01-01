Ralph Lauren ECOFAST Pure The Team USA Polo Shirt in Rugby Royal - Size 7

Help support Team USA and more sustainable practices with this Polo shirt which is powered by ECOFAST™ Pure an innovative textile treatment technology from Dow that reduces the amount of water chemicals and energy needed to dye cotton textiles. This special-edition Polo shirt is inspired by the look of the Olympic Games Tokyo 1964. It incorporates bold graphics in a patriotic and spirited palette of red white and blue and is finished with the official logo patch of the U.S. Olympic Team "USA" patches and our signature embroidered Pony at the chest.