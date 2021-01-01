Skinfix Eczema+ Dermatitis Face Balm, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is: A concentrated balm to soothe facial dermatitis, eczema, and dry skin patches, leaving skin soothed and protected.Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Dryness, Redness, Dullness and uneven textureFormulation: CreamHighlighted Ingredients:- Colloidal Oatmeal 5%: Temporarily protects and helps relieve minor skin irritations and itching due to eczema, rash, and dermatitis.- Sweet Almond Oil 7%: Helps nourish dry skin and relieve itching.What Else You Need to Know: Formulated with two active pharmaceutical ingredients. Proven to safely treat flare-ups for fast, soothing relief. This lightweight, sheer balm is safe around eyes, on lids and works wonders under makeup. Ophthalmologist tested and recommended by dermatologists. Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure we've checked that this brand's product is made without the ingredients you told us you'd most like to avoid.Â Clean at Sephora is formulated without:Â Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.Suggested Usage:-Apply to spot treat dry, rough skin patches, irritated, itchy skin and eczema on the face.-Use as a targeted treatment for affected areas.-Use twice daily or as needed to soothe dry, uncomfortable skin. -Use 360 degrees around the eyes and on the delicate lid to treat red, flaky, irritated skin.-For best results use with Skinfix Barrier+ Foaming Oil Cleanser, Eczema+ Foaming Oil Body Wash, Skinfix Eczema+ Extra Strength Body Cream and/ or Eczema+ Hand Repair Cream (each sold separately). -Size:0.48 oz/ 13.5 mLIngredients: -Colloidal Oatmeal 5%: Temporarily protects and helps relieve minor skin irritations and itching due to eczema, rash, and dermatitis.-Sweet Almond Oil 7%: Helps nourish dry skin and relieve itching. Allantoin, Beeswax, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Paraffin, Petrolatum, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Tocopherol.