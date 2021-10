Ed, Edd n Eddy Downhill is 100% authentic, officially licensed Ed, Edd n Eddy apparel, that comes in t shirt, v-neck, tank top, longsleeve, pullover hoodie, sweatshirt, raglan styles! Ed Edd 'n Eddy is a cartoon about three boys with derivative names as they scheme and often fail in this animated Cartoon Network comedy. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem