The Eddy Logo is a newly classified specimen that oozed out of the gF Research & Development Facilities. Re-imagining a standard; we hit our signature wordmark with a swirl of wildly-chill reverse current. et voilà ! Our cut and sew loungewear is made of heavyweight, 100% organic cotton fleece that drapes perfectly while staying soft and fresh. These sweats feature an athletic, slightly tapered shape that\'ll maximize the coziness of your day-to-day.