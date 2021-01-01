Soludos Eden Espadrille Sandal in Tan. - size 9 (also in 10, 5, 5.5, 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9.5) Soludos Eden Espadrille Sandal in Tan. - size 9 (also in 10, 5, 5.5, 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9.5) Grained leather upper with rubber sole. Made in China. Ankle strap with buckle closure. Padded insole. Biodegradable jute midsole. Round toe. Approx 40mm/ 1.5 inch wedgeApprox 13mm/ 0.75 inch platform. SOLU-WZ383. 1000706. Inspired by traditional Mediterranean beach shoes, Soludos offers espadrilles that combine the classic natural jute sole and breathable cotton along with their own signatures. Colors and prints are strong, and each shoe is designed to relax with wear so as to achieve maximum comfort and fit.