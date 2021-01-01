L'AGENCE Eden Slit Sleeve Mini Dress in Black. - size 00 (also in 4) L'AGENCE Eden Slit Sleeve Mini Dress in Black. - size 00 (also in 4) Self: 94% poly 6% spandexLining: 100% poly. Hand wash cold. Unlined. Hidden back zipper closure. Padded shoulders and slit cuffs. Velvet fabric with metallic threading throughout. Imported. LAGR-WD80. 61105VFD. Launched in 2008 by designer Margaret Maldonado, L'AGENCE operates off of a simple concept: washed silks, Japanese and Italian fabrics. Over the years, Maldonado has designed dresses, tops, bottoms and knits from the finest fabrics with the most modern and appealing cuts.