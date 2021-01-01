Edgar Degas Ballerina's in Blue | Ballet Impressionism Art Tote Bag

Edgar Degas was a French artist famous for his pastel drawings and oil paintings of ballerinas. He is regarded as one of the founders of Impressionism. This work helps to form the artwork of the greatest painters of all time, including Leonardo da Vinci, Michaelangelo, Gentileschi, Rembrandt, Turner, Vincent van Gogh, and Paul Cezanne. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.