RtA Edgar Short in Lavender. - size L (also in XS) RtA Edgar Short in Lavender. - size L (also in XS) Self: 100% cottonContrast Fabric: 100% viscose. Made in Portugal. Machine wash cold. Elasticized waistband. Side seam pockets. Contrast silk trim and split hem. Item not sold as a set. Shorts measure approx 15 in length. RTAR-WF20. WS21-A213-3041DUSKM. RtA is the brainchild of Eli Azran and David Rimkoh, a Los Angeles-based design duo. RTA denim is a movement, not only a product, but a culture that embraces the creative aspiration of the individual and combines street lifestyle with obscure nature in the constant search to attain awe. The collection is a collaboration of feminine and androgynous, combining street lifestyle with obscure nature. Road to Awe is a constant journey to bettering yourself, says Azran.