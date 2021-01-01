Minn Kota Edge Bow Mount Trolling Motor, aluminum

Be confident in your power when you are trolling with the Minn Kota® Edge Foot Mount Trolling Motor. The Edge Mount features an extruded, anodized aluminum arm that provides ultimate strength. The Edge Foot Pedal allows you to stay wired to the motor in an easy fashion. The 5-Speed control lets you control your speed quickly and easily. The Minn Kota Motor runs cooler and quieter than most trolling motors out there. FEATURES: Control: Cable Steer Foot Pedal Volts: 24 Max Thrust (lbs.): 70 Shaft Length: 45” Speed Control: 5-Speed Max. Amp Draw: 42 Prop: Weedless Wedge 2 (MKP-32) Edge Mount: Features an extruded, anodized aluminum arm that's built with uncompromising strength Edge’s Latch & Door design makes it easy to remove the motor from the mount Edge Foot Pedal: Stay wired to the water with our ultra-responsive cable-steer foot pedal, and it includes 5-foot cable Speed Control: 5-Speed: provides five speed settings to easily choose the speed you need for simple, intuitive control that puts you in command Easy-to-read directional indicator tells you right where you are headed - in any conditions Propeller Indestructible Composite Shaft: Pound for pound, our composite shaft is stronger than steel; flexes on impact and won’t break, kink or corrode Extra-large windings and commutators dissipate heat, resulting in cooler operation, extended battery power, and longer motor life Unique bearing system reduces friction to cut fish-spooking noise. 2-Year Warranty: This motor is backed up with Minn Kota’s two-year warranty Model: 1355970