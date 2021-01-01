Goalsetter Edge Pad 48” Backboard Protector, Size 48'', Red

Protect your basketball hoop with the Goalsetter® Pads. With a closed cell foam and tough, molded urethane skin, these pads keep you, your opponents and your hoop protected. Mounting hardware and steel inserts team up to give your 48” backboard a perfect, protected fit. When the game gets rough and tough in the driveway, backyard or the gym you can guard your hoop with these Goalsetter® backboard edge protector pads. FEATURES: Backboard protector Designed to fit a 48” wide backboard Steel insert delivers strength and stiffness for each mounting location on the backboard Closed cell foam with a tough urethane skin for durability Mounting hardware included 1 year limited manufacturer’s warranty Style: ER948 Goalsetter For additional information relating to the Manufacturer's Warranty, please contact 641-594-4625.