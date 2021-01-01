Rebecca Minkoff Edie Chain-Link Denim Crossbody Bag

Elevated with a woven chain-link trim, this shoulder bag is finished in denim with a smooth leather trim. Flap with magnetic snap closure Antique brass hardware One back slip pocket One interior zip pocket Authenticity card included Dust bag included Cotton/leather Lining: Cotton/polyester Imported SIZE Adjustable chain strap, 11"-21" drop Weight, about 1.5 lbs 9"W x 6.25"H x 2.5"D. Handbags - Contemporary Handbags > Rebecca Minkoff > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Rebecca Minkoff. Color: Dark Denim.