Rebecca Minkoff Edie Shoulder Bag in Nude. Rebecca Minkoff Edie Shoulder Bag in Nude. Straw exterior with twill lining. Made in Vietnam. Foldover flap top with lobster clasp detail on front. Interior zipper pouch at center and side zipper pocket. Gold-tone chain link trim. Measures approx 10.5 W x 8 H x 3 DAdjustable leather and chain-link shoulder strap with a 11.5-20 drop. RMIN-WY1307. HU21TSTD38. Classic, stylish, and functional; it's easy to see why we love Rebecca Minkoff.