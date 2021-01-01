Traveler's Choice Edinburgh 100% Polycarbonate 21-Inch Expandable Carry-On Spinner Luggage with Anti-Theft Zipper Navy - Traveler's Choice Hardside Carry-On

Hardshell is made of 100% polycarbonate with metallic surface finish. Hardshell is made of 100 polycarbonate with metallic surface finish. Expansion zipped gusset provides up to 25 extra storage capacity. Anti-theft zipper is burst resistant and provides added security. Built-in flush-mounted TSA recognized combination lock allows you to lock your suitcase. Patent-pending T-Cruiser aluminum handle system features ergonomic handle grip that naturally fits in your hand. Patented 360 degree dual Cyclone spherical spinner wheels provides effortless rolling and smooth gliding on all surfaces. Wide wheel base wheels for provides better traction and stability. Wheels are recessed to maximize case size and packing capacity. Interior is fully-lined and includes multiple pockets. Zippered divider with large zip pocket helps organize belongings.