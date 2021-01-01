Ala a Edition 2004 Corset Cotton Gabardine Pants

Azzedine Ala a's creations transcend time. Editions compose a wardrobe from the archives from 1981 to 2017. These pieces, recreated in the respect of the original models, underline the eternal modernity of his work. Inside each garment, a label indicates the season and the year, a beautiful tribute to the past combined with the present. These high-waisted pants are made in a luxurious pure cotton summer gabardine. They feature corset-inspired laces on the back for a feminine touch. Their straight cut is delicately structured with marked pleats. High banded waist Concealed side zip Straight leg Pleated seams Back lace-up detail Cotton Dry clean only Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Rise, about 12" Inseam, about 29" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 2 ABOUT THE BRAND A trained sculptor, Tunisian designer Azzedine Ala a presented his first collection in 1981 after years of creating for others. Revered for his impeccable craftsmanship and signature fit-and-flare dresses, Ala as goal was to make women feel their best. His precision is exemplified by his timeless ready-to-wear and laser-cut accessories. Designer Rtw - Adv Couture-alaia > Ala a > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Ala a. Color: Noir. Size: 10.