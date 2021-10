We believe denim can be done more ethically. And we are working towards that - incorporating wash processes with less water and energy, and using recycled yarns, threads, hardware, and pocket bags. This is denim by us, wear it your way- consciously. Women's Jeans, Color: Blue, Size: 18 Short, Slim EDITION - SHR SLIM LANCE - SC:MEDIUM DENIM 22:00 SHORT.