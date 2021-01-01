Moussy Vintage Edmond Skinny in Blue. - size 27 (also in 23, 28, 29, 30) Moussy Vintage Edmond Skinny in Blue. - size 27 (also in 23, 28, 29, 30) 99% cotton 1% spandex. Made in Japan. Machine wash. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket design. Light fading and whiskering. Intentionally distressed areas. 14 at the knee narrows to 11 at the leg opening. MOUR-WJ114. 025EAC12-2841. Moussy is a denim brand that is high-end casual inspired by both luxury and leading trends. With sights set on being the world?s leading denim brand, Moussy pursues this ambition with confidence of made in Japan quality, passion, and focus.