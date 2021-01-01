EDS: You Know You're In Trouble Raglan Baseball Tee

Help spread awareness about Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome with this awesome, unique design! Based on the real experiences of people with EDS who go years without a proper diagnosis. Hand-drawn original design crafted by a fellow EDS warrior! EDS, Ehlers-Danlos, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, Ehlers Danlos, Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, EDS awareness, Ehlers-Danlos awareness, hypermobility, EDS type 3, Vascular EDS, invisible disability, chronic pain, chronic illness, spoonie, spoon theory, zebra warrior Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem