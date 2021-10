Backpack Explorer: On the Nature Trail What Will You Find?. From worms, birds, and spiders to trees, flowers, and clouds, young explorers learn what to look and listen for wherever they are whether in a nature preserve, an urban park, or a suburban backyard. 7.5'' W x 9.31'' LWritten by Editors of Storey Publishing48 pagesRecommended for ages 4 to 8 yearImported