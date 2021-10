Educator Love Autumn Fall Gnome For Teachers, Team Teachers Shirt, Educator shirt for mens, womens, son, daughter, from mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, Parents, Teacher shirt. Back to School Gift. Hello Autumn school, Educator team teacher, Cute funny back to school shirt, Happy first day of school, Back To School day, Teachers Day, thanksgiving gnome, thanksgiving, gnome, autumn, fall, pumpkin. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem