MAJORELLE Edwin Mini Dress in Black. - size XXS (also in L, M, S, XS) 50% viscose 30% nylon 20% poly. Hand wash cold. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Attached waist tie. Rib knit fabric. Imported. MALR-WD919. MJD1055 F20. Named after the Jardin du Majorelle located in Marrakech, Majorelle borrows its namesake label from a garden that was a 40-year old labor of love by artist Jacque Majorelle. Former head designer and creative director of Style Stalker and The Jetset Diaries, Rachel Zeilic offers up a romantic escape driven by a sense of wanderlust and effortless appeal. Based in Los Angeles, the label is wistful and romantic, while still remaining sexy and modern perfectly blending elegant dressing for the luxe-bohemian dreamer who loves to travel the world.