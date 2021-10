You come from North Germany and no one can prescribe anything? Then this fun flat German sayings outfit is perfect. It is the saying "Een Schiet mutt ik!" and a seagull showing the smelly finger. The funny seagull saying outfit is a great gift for anyone who always make what they want. Show with this flat German design that no one can command you. You must have a shit. For all tough North Germans! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem