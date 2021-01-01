Simplify your modern look with the Pelle Moda Effi4 sandal. Available in patent or cork-finished upper material. Please note: upper material is listed in the color name. Slip-on construction. Open-toe silhouette with thong post. Breathable synthetic lining. Lightly padded footbed lends to added comfort. Low, wrapped kitten heel. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 1 2 in Weight: 6 oz Platform Height: 1 4 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.