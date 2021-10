Burberry Effortless Kohl Eyeliner is designed to outline eyes with long-lasting definition and intensity. It can also be used on the inner lash line for a softer look. The waterproof formula lines your eyes with high pigment color and features a retractable tip and built-in sharpener for quick precision. Style Name: Burberry Effortless Kohl Eyeliner. Style Number: 826461.