Zwilling Efinigy Personal Blender

The compact Enfinigy Personal Blender features a powerful cross blade developed in Germany. Designed for easy, healthy, individual meal prep, the personal blender has both Smoothie and Pulse settings, a hidden display when powered off, and a handy to-go drinking lid. The sturdy, BPA-free 20 fl. oz. Tritan jar is break proof, heat and cold resistant, and easy to clean. Like all Enfinigy products, the Personal Blender offers a free downloadable app. The ZWILLING Culinary World App QR code on the product packaging fires up the app so you can search a database of original recipes.