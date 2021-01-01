CHI Egyptian Aromatherapy 100% Pure & Natural Rosemary Essential Oil. Massage Therapy. Bath Oils. Hair, Skin and Nails.5oz.5 Fl Oz

Mind: historically known for feeling of mental clarity; has been used for headaches and tension relief; has stimulating and fortifying effects Body: renewing and awakening warming aid for muscular stiffness; used in steam inhalation or compresses for colds and sinus conditions; muscle and joint pain can be soothed with massage and compresses Skin type: especially useful for oily and blemished skin Blends well with: bergamot, lavender, Frankincense, eucalyptus, and sandalwood Good for use in: bath, massage, diffuser, inhalation, skin care, and compresses