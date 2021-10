Ehlers Danlos Syndrome Awareness Zebra Stripes Ribbon outfit carrying the message of fight and hope; Support and show love to patients of the disease among friends or family as husband dad mom grandpa; May is Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS) Awareness Month Wear to Ehlers Danlos Syndrome Awareness support events like walks meetings seminars or fundraisers for research to find a cure for the disease Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem