Khaite's Fall '20 collection is inspired by founder Cate Holstein's college years spent in New York City. Worn on the runway with this [top id1276008] and metallic boots, this 'Eiko' mini skirt is jacquard-woven with gold and black zebra stripes and has a slightly longer back hem. It's fully lined in silk for smoothness whether you're wearing tights or bare legs. Wear it with: [Khaite Shoulder bag id1256198], [Khaite Boots id1275206], [Alexander McQueen Belt id1265237].