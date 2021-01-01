Nanushka Eilis Sweater in Pink 32% acrylic 26% polyamide 25% wool 15% baby alpaca 2% elastane. Made in Serbia. Dry clean only. Turtleneck. Ribbed knit fabric with cable knit detail. NHKF-WK25. EILIS. About the designer: Nanushka believes that if a garment is designed well, it will, by definition, be beautiful. This philosophy drives the bohemian outlook of the Budapest-based brand, which was founded in 2006 by Hungarian designer Sandra Sandor. Nanushka - taken from Sandor's childhood nickname - focuses on timeless silhouettes rather than trends. Low-impact materials in a soft palette inform collections that explore a deep respect for nature, community, heritage, and travel. By crafting an elegant and versatile day to night wardrobe for the modern human, Nanushka aims to create a new, informal form of beauty.