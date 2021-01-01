Natura Ekos Murumuru Shampoo

Natura Ekos Murumuru Restoring Shampoo 300 ml / 10.1 fl. oz. e A curl-loving shampoo enriched with Brazilian Murumuru butter. Ideal for wavy, curly or frizzy hair. Star Ingredient: Murumuru is celebrated for its amazing hair benefits. It has a high affinity with the hair fiber, repairing damaged strands and recovering hair’s natural elasticity. It creates a nourishing protective shield that helps control frizz while restoring softness and sheen to keep even the most unruly hair more manageable and shiny. Other Key Ingredients: Hydrolyzed Jojoba Protein: Rich in proteins and amino-acids that repair damaged hair fibers. Moisturizes and improves hair shine.