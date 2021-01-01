Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Grey dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers. Tachymeter markings around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Zenith calibre El Primero 400B aAutomatic movement, based upon Zenith El Primero 400, containing 31 Jewels, composed of 328 parts, bitting at 36000 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 50 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 45 mm. Case thickness: 14.05 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 200 meters / 660 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. El Primero Sport Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Zenith El Primero Grey Dial Chronograph Stainless Steel Automatic Mens Watch 03228040091M2280.