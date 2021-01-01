Silver-tone stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed silver-tone bezel. Skeleton dial with white and black hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 2 o'clock position. Three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and moonphase. Zenith Calibre El Primero 4047 Automatic movement, based upon Zenith El Primero 400, containing 32 Jewels, composed of 332 parts, bitting at 36000 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 50 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Transparent see through case back. Round case shape, case size: 45 mm, case thickness: 15.6 mm. Push button folding clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: moon phase, chronograph, column wheel, date, hour, minute, small second. El Primero Grande Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Zenith El Primero Grande Chronograph Automatic Mens Watch 03.2530.4047/78.M2530.