PUMA El Rey II Camo Sneaker, Size 8 in Puma Black-Thyme at Nordstrom Rack

The El Rey II is a reissue of a skate inspired PUMA classic featuring a cupsole tooling and a suede upper. The suede vamp is paired with a bold PUMA branding in the lateral side and an embroidered cat logo in the toe area. The SoftFoam+ sockliner provides superior cushioning and optimal comfort for every step of your day. This shoe was designed for anybody who is looking for a skate inspired and fresh look! Sizing: True to size. . Round toe. Lace-up vamp. Suede construction. Logo details. Grip sole. Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Suede upper, rubber sole