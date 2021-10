Cut from cotton with yarn-dyed stripes, the A-line silhouette of this tailored shirtdress is enhanced with a slender self-belt for definition at the waist. A pair of handy pockets completes the polished look. 43" length (size 2) Front button closure Spread collar Long sleeves with one-button cuffs Side-seam pockets Removable sash Unlined 100% cotton Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Clothing