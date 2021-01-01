June Jacobs Elastin Collagen Serum, 1oz

What is it: A powerful antiaging serum that dramatically firms and hydrates the skin.



Who is it for: All skin types.



Why is it different: Vitamin C, marine-derived collagen, Co-Q10, tyrosine, botanical antioxidants, and an advanced combination of hydrators work synergistically. A powerful antioxidant blend of white, red, and green tea extracts combined with goji berry, pomegranate, and grape seed extracts help fight free-radical attack. With continued use, this serum reduces the appearance of wrinkles. Paraben- and preservative-free.



How to do I use it: After cleansing and toning, apply to the skin with a gentle tapping motion and massage into the face, neck and decollete. Follow with moisturizer and sunscreen.



From June Jacobs Spa Collection.