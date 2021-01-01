Valimare Elba One-Piece Swimsuit

Elegant and sophisticated swimsuit featuring pleated shoulder straps adding texture for an elevated look. Scoopneck Shoulder straps Internal silicone band for support Pull-on style Plunging back High-cut leg Lined Polyamide/elastane Hand wash Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Those in between sizes or with a long torso should size up Model measurements: 5'10" tall, 34" bust, 24" waist, 35.5" hips Model is wearing a US size Small. Outerwear And Swimwear - Contemporary Swim > Valimare > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Valimare. Color: Red. Size: XL.