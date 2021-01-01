Theory Elden Tactile Striped T-Shirt

Classic engineer striped T-shirt crafted of cotton for a crisp finish. Crewneck Short sleeves Pullover style 100% cotton Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Regular fit About 27.5" from shoulder to hem ABOUT THE BRAND For two decades, Theory has nailed the art of polished dressing through its well-tailored pieces. Innovative fabrications and an elevated, minimalist aesthetic make the brand's separates a wardrobe main story season after season. Mens Modern Coll & Outer - Theory > Theory > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Theory. Color: Basalt. Size: Medium.