Black Elderberry Body Wash - Dr Teal's Black Elderberry Body Wash deeply moisturizes and conditions skin. Shea butter and vitamin E moisturize the skin, while Pure Epsom Salt (Magnesium Sulfate USP) helps revitalize tired, achy muscles. Antioxidant-rich Black Elderberry and vitamin D help promote healthier looking skin while natural essential oils boost your mood.Benefits:Shea Butter and vitamin E deeply moisturize & condition skinPure Epsom Salt (Magnesium Sulfate USP) helps revitalize tired, achy musclesAntioxidant-rich Black Elderberry & vitamin D help promote healthier looking skin Natural essential oils boost your moodParaben & phthalate-free and never tested on animalsMade in the USA - Black Elderberry Body Wash