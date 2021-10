Michael Lauren Eldridge Racer Front Tank Dress in Black. - size XS (also in M) Michael Lauren Eldridge Racer Front Tank Dress in Black. - size XS (also in M) 94% rayon 6% spandex. Dry clean recommended. Unlined. Dual layer rib knit fabric. Item not sold as a set. Made in USA. MLAU-WD347. ML-8236-RIB. The designers behind Lauren Moshi take their comfortable pieces to a new level. With Michael Lauren, expect a range of lounge-worthy basics for the girl who likes to relax in style.