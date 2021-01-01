Tory Burch Eleanor Small Wood & Leather Shoulder Bag

Featuring a striking wood-panelled design on a luxe leather body, this crossbody bag is embellished with signature monogram hardware. Top flap with clasp closure Goldtone hardware One interior compartment Interior card slots Wood Lining: Polyurethane Trim: Leather Imported SIZE Removable crossbody chain, 22" drop 7.5"W x 5.75"H x 2.75"D ABOUT THE BRAND Since debuting her brand in 2004, New York-based designer Tory Burch has made an impact on the fashion world with her handbags and shoes, and playful-yet-polished clothing. Today, Burch remains inspired by color and travel, with her vibrant collections bursting with prints, and her instantly recognizable double-T logo drawing from Moroccan architecture. Handbags - Tory Burch Handbags > Tory Burch > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Tory Burch. Color: Natural.