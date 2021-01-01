IDEAPLAY Electric Bike 26"- 250W Mountain Bike With Removable 36V- 8A Lithium Battery - 20 mph Adult Electric Bicycles With 18 Speed For Men and Women

MOUNTAIN BIKE - Electric bike equipped with 26 inches tire. Electric bicycle is made entirely of Aluminium. HIGH-SPEED BRUSHLESS MOTOR - Men's bike equipped with a 250W high-speed brushless motor. 3 WORKING MODES - 1: Pure Electric Mode - When the set speed of mountain bike 26 inch is 0, turn the throttle to accelerate. 2: Pedal Assist Mode - If the speedometer of power assisted bicycle shows 1-3 gear, the higher the gear, the less effort is required. 3: Pedal mode - If you don't turn on the power. LITHIUM BATTERY - Mountain bike equipped with a 36V 8.0AHLithium Battery, you can reach an extra-long range of up to 40 miles per charge. UPGRADED LCD DISPLAY - Adult electric bicycles are equipped with 6 Speed Display, Motor Power Ratio Display, Battery Level Display, Mileage, Light Signal. 3 POWER SPEED MODE WITH 18 ADJUSTABLE SPEEDS LEVLES - Only available in pedal mode, the E-bikes has 18 adjustable speeds which only can be changed by front derailleur and rear derailleur during riding.