Stainless steel case with a dark blue rubber strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel showing tachymeter markings. Blue dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display between the 4 and 5 o'clock positions. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 1/10th of a second. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant plexiglass crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 43 mm. Case thickness: 12.7 mm. Band width: 21 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: chronograph, tacymeter, date, hour, minute, second. Electric Blue Series. Casual watch style. Swatch Electric Blue Chronograph Quartz Blue Dial Mens Watch YVS478.