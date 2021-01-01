Simpol Home Electric Massage Lift Heating and Vibration Function, Heavy Duty and Safe Movement Reclining Mechanism, 39.4” (L) x 39” (W) x 40.2” (H), Camel

MASSAGE & HEATING FUNCTION :The best recliners for your home are the ones that do it all - reclining, massaging, and heating.This chair make every day feel like a spa day.10 different modes meet your demand of different massage. The 4 areas of massage focus shin, thigh, lumbar, shoulder. You can freely choose the intensity and location of massage. Lumbar heating function with massage to make your waist more comfortable STURDY AND FUNCTIONAL POWER LIFT RECLINER: Modern style and functionality merge together with single motor and heavy duty mechanism, lay back or lift and tilt to stand, smoothly adjust to any customized position which provide ultimate lounging experience.Plus, it comes with side pouch for magazines, books, and remotes, meaning once you're settled in, you won't have to worry about getting up to get a drink or turn the TV on. COMFORTABLE AND ANTISKID UPHOLSTERY: Whether you’re reading a book or watching a movie, a comfortable chair can ease the stress from a busy day. Overstuffed pillow designed on back, seat and armrest for support and comfort with a high back, thick cushion and high grade antiskid upholstery, provide a very comfortable sitting feel and enhances safety SIZE and HEAVY DUTY: Ideal Size, Wider Armrests, Thoughtful Storage Space & More Comfortable Feelings: Overall Dimension:39.4"(W)x39"(D)x40.2"(H)Seat Area: 22.8"(W)x 21.7"(D)Seat to floor: 18.1". Weight Capacity: 300lbs The comfortable massage lift recliner chair with heat and vibration allows you the option to either recline back to relax or to reduce your stress while reading or watching TV. Perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, theater rooms and media rooms.