Electrical Installation & Repair Studies, No Sleep No Money Tote Bag

This is a perfect gift for a Electrical Installation & Repair, in school or university going for a degree and trying to graudate This product says No Sleep No Money No Life Electrical Installation & Repair in a vintage retro design 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.