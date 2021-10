Compatible for Series 3/2/1 38mm, 2 pieces per pack Slim fit design, only 0.4mm, fits like a glove. Covers the screen and the sides of your watch and leaves the sensor side open Screen Guard helps prevent scratches and smudges Snap-on the case can be easily put on your watch. It covers the entire front including the screen Nice retail package will come with the slim case. The case is washable and durable